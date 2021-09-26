Phnom Penh: The Ministry of Health issued the daily press release on the morning of September 26, 2021, confirming the discovery of 830 new positive cases of COVID-19 and 473 cases that were treated and the patients discharged. Another 25 deaths were reported.

At least 98 cases were reportedly imported, mostly from Thailand, with the other 732 classed as local infections.

This brings the total number of cases to around 109,087 cases with 100,665 cases treated. The death toll has risen to by another 25 to 2,243.