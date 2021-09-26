Kampong Speu: A bear cub was rescued by a villager in Kampong Speu province. The cub had been trapped by a hunter and was handed over to rangers at the Cardamom Mountain National Park Office in Kampong Speu province on the night of September 25, 2021.

The Ministry of Environment would like to thank the people who rescued the animal and handed it over to the rangers of the Kampong Speu Provincial Department of Environment. Park officials have taken the cub to the Oral Mountain Wildlife Sanctuary for safekeeping. NKD