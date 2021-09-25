Phnom Penh: Two 2016 Rolls-Royce luxury cars were ordered by young real estate tycoon Leng Nimol with special option costing millions of US dollars.

The pair of super luxury cars ordered by the tycoon arrived at his mansion on the evening of Friday, September 24 for him and his wife. Through posting on his personal Facebook page, he was shocked and surprised, with many fans congratulating and wishing the tycoon and his young wife success with many other of life’s journeys.

The owner of Borey Leng Nimol is considered to be successful in love life, family and business. While they all have everything to meet the needs of life, the family also do humanitarian work, as well as buying Rolls-Royce luxury cars. According to a reliable source, it is whispered that the tycoon has dozens of other cars parked up in the mansion. KPT