Sihanoukville: According to the National Police General Commission, the police force of Preah Sihanouk Provincial Police conducted a crackdown on theft, in which three suspects were arrested. The arrests came after around 100 cellphones and 10 laptops were stolen from a house on September 23, 2021 at around 1:30 AM in Group 9, Village 1, Sangkat 3, Sihanoukville.

The victim was named as Wen Qiu Long, male, 33, a Chinese national who owns a phone business.

After receiving the complaint, the specialized force conducted research until September 23, 2021, when at around 7.40 pm police arrested 3 suspects in Village 3, Sangkat 4.

The suspects who were detained by the specialized police force were: 1. Sam Sao, alias Atren, 16 years old 2. Nget Pisey, male, 30 years old (who handled the stolen goods for resale) and 3. Chan Huot, male 23 years old. All are from Village 4, Sangkat 4, Sihanoukville.

59 mobile phones, including 48 ​​iPhones, 1 Lenovo laptop and a motorcycle were seized.

After the arrest, the suspects confessed that they had stolen the phones at the above location and divided it into three parts.



After that, Sam Sao alias Atren took 50 mobile phones and a laptop as his share and sent them to Nget Pisey to sell and borrowed $ 200 from him until the goods were sold.



The suspect, Nget Pisey, admitted that he had received 50 mobile phones and a laptop from Sam Sao.



The suspects were brought to the provincial police commissioner for further questioning and legal proceedings.