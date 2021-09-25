Phnom Penh: A man stabbed his wife to death and then killed himself to death in a murder-suicide at 2:30 AM on Saturday, September 25, 2021, in Tnot Chrum 3 village, Sangkat Boeung Tumpun 2, Khan Meanchey, Phnom Penh.



The perpetrator was named as Lor Sopheary, male, 60 years old, a disabled soldier, living in the rented house above.

His wife, Ang Sikou, 52, was running a business from home. Both died at the scene.

According to the daughters of the couple, their father always accused his mother of having a new boyfriend without any evidence, and their parents had been arguing for three days because of his jealousy.

They saw their mother attacked by their father and wanted to go in and help, but the room was locked and they heard their father screaming that if any child dared to help, he would kill them all. He then stabbed himself to death.



After the incident, Boeung Tumpun 2 police arrived at the scene and then contacted the police and doctors to check for COVID. After the doctors found there was no COVID, they handed over the bodies to the authorities for an autopsy and then to the relatives for the traditional ceremony. NKD