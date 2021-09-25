China: A court in Chongqing’s Yubei District opened a court to hear a criminal case of telecommunications network fraud. One man involved with a Cambodian cross-border “killing pigs” group, but who did not directly engage in fraud, was handed a prison sentence.

The public prosecution agency charged that a criminal group set up a base in Sihanoukville, Cambodia, and used the internet to set up an online fraud platform, masquerading as a gambling website, to lure recruiters and conduct what is known in Chinese as “killing pigs” fraud against Chinese citizens who were befriended online.

According to the judge, after participating in this so-called gambling game, the victim often tastes winning by “cheating the system” first and earns a small amount of money.

The accused, Mr. Zhang joined the scam group in 2019. He was responsible for recruiting and recommending others to enter the group to engage in fraud activities, and 10% of the referral fraud amount was given as commission. Zhang was arrested in January 2020.

The court finally affirmed the allegations of the public prosecution agency, and sentenced Zhang to three years and two months in prison and a fine of 30,000 yuan ($4,600).

It is understood that since the launch of the National Anti-fraud Special Action by the Yubei Court, 81 criminal cases of telecommunications and network fraud have been concluded involving 186 persons, of which 17 were sentenced to more than 10 years in prison and 78 were sentenced to more than three years.

Source: Eye 1-Chongqing Radio and Television