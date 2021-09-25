Phnom Penh: The Ministry of Health issued the daily press release on the morning of September 25, 2021, confirming the discovery of 816 new positive cases of COVID-19 and 554 cases that were treated and the patients discharged. Another 21 deaths were reported.

At least 114 cases were reportedly imported, mostly from Thailand, with the other 702 classed as local infections.

This brings the total number of cases to around 108,257 cases with 100,182 cases treated. The death toll has risen to by another 21 to 2,218.