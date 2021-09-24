Siem Reap: After police in Prasat Bakong district cooperated with the police force of the Bureau of Serious Crimes to open an investigation over the robbery of $ 22,000, they found the victim had falsified the story.

Colonel Lim Sambath, Police Inspector of Prasat Bakong District, issued a report that “The investigation lasted almost all night. As a result, it was a case of fabrication and falsification of the story of (the victim) being robbed of money”.

A 47-year-old woman later signed a contract with the authorities admitting she filed a complaint alleging that a thief broke in and stole money in a bag at a stall in Ta Kork village, Bakong commune, Prasat district. Bakong, Siem Reap Province, on September 23, 2021, at 19:10.

“I admit that I actually invented it myself, for fear that my husband would find out that I had spent all his money and did not tell him. Realizing that I did this illegally, I would like to apologize to the authorities at all levels and ask for forgiveness and to forgive me. From now on, I will stop doing this or doing anything else that is against the law or causes unrest to affect social security. If I do not comply with the above contract, I will be responsible before the law in force”. PPR