Phnom Penh: A motorcyclist died on September 24, 2021, along Monivong Blvd. in Sangkat Boeung Prolit, Khan 7 Makara, Phnom Penh.

Prior to the incident, the young victim was seen riding a black Suzuki step motorcycle with license plate Phnom Penh 1R-5141 from north to south at high speed. He hit the sidewalk and flew into a bus stop metal pole, causing neck and head injuries. He died immediately at the scene.

The victim was named as Pheng Sok Makara, male, 23 years old, born in Chong Koh village, Sangkat Phsar Chhnang, Kampong Chhnang city, Kampong Chhnang province.

The body was taken to Wat Teuk Thla in Sangkat Teuk Thla, Khan Sen Sok to wait for relatives to accept. AREY