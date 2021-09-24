Phnom Penh: The Working Group of the Telecommunications Regulator of Cambodia (TCC) and the General Secretariat of the Ministry of Posts and Telecommunications claim that ZTE HK has been supplying and distributing telecommunication equipment and radio in violation of Articles 15 and 16 of the Telecommunications Law. The Ministry has decided to confiscate equipment, including equipment used for transmissions, Base Transceiver Stations, Base Station Controllers, Radio Network Controllers and Core Networks.

The inspection team confiscated the equipment after the Telecommunications Regulator of Cambodia (TCC) and the General Inspectorate of the Ministry of Posts and Telecommunications visited ZTE HK (Cambodia) Co., Ltd, located in Room 491, the Phnom Penh Center, , Samdech Sothearos Street, Sangkat Tonle Bassac, Khan Chamkar Mon, Phnom Penh, to inspect the telecommunication equipment and radio communication equipment that the company imported on September 23, 2021.

After inquiring and examining the relevant documents of the company, the inspection team found that the company acted in violation of Articles 15 and 16 of the Law on Telecommunications by importing telecommunication and radio equipment without a permit, and without a certificate of qualification as an importer, supplier and distributor of such goods.

Previously, officials informed ZTE HK (Cambodia) Co., Ltd. that they must comply with legal import regulations, the company continued to illegally import, supply and distribute telecommunication and radio communications equipment, which is punishable under Articles 89 and 90 of the Telecommunications Law. CEN