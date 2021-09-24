Phnom Penh: Two young men were walking to collect scrap metal when they were shot at by a stranger, causing one young man to die. The assailant escaped.

The incident happened at 12:10 AM on October 24, 2021 in Chak Chrouk village, Sangkat Samrong Krom, Khan Por Sen Chey.

The victim was named as Khoeun Vandoeun, male, 18 years old, living in the area behind Prey Tea Market, Sangkat Choam Chao III, Khan Por Senchey, Phnom Penh, his hometown is Srok Orang Ov, Tbong Khmum Province.

According to the victim’s sister, her brother used to go out with his friends every night, and before the incident, his younger brother went out as usual.

According to the driver of a Lexus car, before the incident, he was driving through the scene and found a young man holding the victim with blood on his face. He then questioned them and was told the victim had been shot in the back. He immediately lifted the victim into his car to help. He was rushed to the hospital, where he was met by another young man who claimed to be a friend of the victim.

The doctor said the victim was already dead and they put the body back into car without knowing where to put it, so he decided to take the body and leave it in front of Sophea Khuon pagoda in Sangkat Cham Chao III.

After the incident, the police took the car owner and another young man to the 3rd Chao Chao Administrative Police Station for further questioning. Experts came down for forensic examination and doctors came to examine the scene. NKD