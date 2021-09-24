Phnom Penh: After it was reported by Thai media and Chinese language website CC Times that a group of Thais in Sihanoukville were seeking intervention after being forced to work in online gambling, Preah Sihanouk Provincial Commissioner Major General Chuon Narin responded that this was not an arrest.

On September 4, 2021, the specialized police of Sihanoukville Provincial Police found 36 Thai nationals, including 10 women, who were smuggled across the border by ‘snakehead’ brokers and were staying at Golden World 3 Casino. Village 1, Sangkat 3, Preah Sihanouk Province.

After that, HE Kouch Chamroeun, Provincial Governor, asked the medical team to test them for COVID-19, and found positive results in 5 males and 1 female, who were then treated at a hotel. Thirty-one negative individuals are currently being dealt with at Golden World 3 Casino.

After a search for the ‘snakeheads’, police arrested 4 people; 3 Chinese people and 1 Thai, who have been sent to the court in accordance with the law. CAMBODIAN POLICE