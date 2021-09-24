Phnom Penh: The mission to solve Phnom Penh’s flood problem through the grant financing project for flood protection and improvement of the drainage system in Phnom Penh (Phase 4) has been completed.

According to the JICA Office in Cambodia on September 23, it has been working in Phnom Penh since 1998 to reduce the impact of seasonal flooding. JICA supported the development of the master plan and the update of the master plan to identify priority projects, including four-step grant funding, such as flood protection and drainage project improvements, covering the first, second and third phases in the southeast, northeast and center of the city. The fourth phase of the project, which began in April 2019, is completed.

On September 17, 2021, the Department of Public Works and Transport of Phnom Penh organized a meeting to officially complete the project with the participation of representatives of the Embassy of Japan, representatives of JICA, CTI Consulting and TOA Construction Contractor. The project, costing about US $ 36 million, covers the drainage system in the northern part of Wat Phnom and Tuol Kork.

The project has completed the following tasks:

1. Installing a drainage system with a total length of 12.2 km

2. Construction of groundwater reservoir and pumping station in public park in front of CDC

3. Install 6 mechanical machines (automatic garbage collection machines) at the gates of the pumping station.

4-Procurement of vehicles equipped with 25 pumps

5- Assistance in starting work, operations and maintenance.

After the project is completed, it will help reduce flooding by releasing rainwater from the sewer system faster during the rainy season (from 12-24 hours to less than 2 hours). To ensure the efficiency of the sewer system installed by this project, we expect that the people living in Phnom Penh will contribute to reducing the damage caused by floods by avoiding the dumping of garbage on the streets, which is the main source of drainage system congestion. KPT