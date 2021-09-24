Phnom Penh: The Ministry of Health issued the daily press release on the morning of September 24, 2021, confirming the discovery of 822 new positive cases of COVID-19 and 494 cases that were treated and the patients discharged. Another 21 deaths were reported.

At least 106 cases were reportedly imported, mostly from Thailand, with the other 716 classed as local infections, making around 86,656 since February 20 (with 113 imported- sources may vary slightly- another source changes wildly).

This brings the total number of cases to around 107,441 cases with 99,628 cases treated. The death toll has risen to by another 21 to 2,197.