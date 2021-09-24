Phnom Penh: The Phnom Penh Municipal Court on September 22, 2021 announced the sentencing of 4 Chinese nationals to 11 years in prison and a fine of 20 million riels into the state budget under charges of illegal drug trafficking and use of banned drugs.

They were arrested in a KTV Night Club on August 26, 2020, located on Street 206, Sangkat Depot 1, Khan Toul Kork, Phnom Penh.

They were charged under Article 40, Article 42 and Article 44 of the Law on Drug Control.

The four men were:

1. Lin Kang Lai, 47 years old.

2. Houng Fei Axion, male, 30 years old.

3. Houng Fei Hal, a 23-year-old man.

4. Zang Sin Wei, a 25-year-old Chinese man.



The verdict leaves the accused with the right to appeal.

On the night of August 25, 2020, the police force of the Anti-Drug Office of the Phnom Penh Municipal Commission launched an operation to crack down on the KTV/club in Toul Kork, Phnom Penh, and arrested 93 men and women, foreigners and Cambodians. A search found drugs and evidence of drug use. KOHSANTEPHEAP