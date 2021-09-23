Phnom Penh: A woman an accomplices beat her ex-husband, grabbed her 8-year-old son and escaped.



The incident took place on the afternoon of September 22, 2021, along the corner of Monireth and Street 223 in Sangkat Phsar Doeum Kork, Khan Toul Kork, Phnom Penh.



Witnesses said that while the ex-husband was driving a small van with two children (*it appears that only one was related to the woman), when three people- initially thought to be relatives of the woman beat the man and grabbed the child and fled. The vehicle ignition system was then broken by the ex-wife and it was unable to move, causing traffic jams.

It is reported that the couple have been divorced for a long time. RASMEI