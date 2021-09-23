Phnom Penh: A drunk man drove a Highlander into the fence of Neolife Hospital, at 10:30 pm on September 22, 2021 at the new Phnom Penh traffic light along the corner of Street 598 and Street 1986, Sangkat Boeung Kak II, Khan Toul Kork, Phnom Penh.

According to sources at the scene, prior to the incident, a red Highlander with license plate Phnom Penh 2BA-3892, driven by a drunken man, was seen traveling westbound along 1986 at high speed. At the traffic light, which is an intersection to the left and to the right, the car did not turn, but continued to drive straight ahead. It then hit a flower pot, and continued to hit the fence of the Neolife Hospital, causing damage. The car was badly damaged at the front and the airbags exploded on both sides. Local authorities intervened immediately.

After the incident, representatives of both sides mediated and, without wanting to have a long story, the car side agreed to repair the fence to end the story at the scene.