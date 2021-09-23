Phnom Penh: The Ministry of Health issued the daily press release on the morning of September 23, 2021, confirming the discovery of 638 new positive cases of COVID-19 and 479 cases that were treated and the patients discharged. Another 22 deaths were reported.

At least 113 cases were reportedly imported, mostly from Thailand, with the other 525 classed as local infections, making around 85,940 since February 20 (with 113 imported- sources may vary slightly- another source changes wildly).

This brings the total number of cases to around 106,619 cases with 99, 134 cases treated. The death toll has risen to by another 22 to 2,176.