Phnom Penh: A Camry Hybrid car, driven by a man at high speed, hit a concrete central divider at 7:00 pm on September 22, 2021, near Chea Sim Samaki High School, located along Street 271 in Sangkat Stung Meanchey I, Khan Meanchey, Phnom Penh.

After the incident, the local police force cooperated with the intervention experts to measure and tow the vehicle away and store it at the Land Traffic Police Office of the Police Commission, waiting to solve according to legal procedures later. RASMEI