Phnom Penh: People fishing with a net found the body of an unidentified man floating in theriver, causing a surprise at 11 am on September 21, 2021. The body was about 500 meters from Wat Sovankiri in Prek Kdei village, Prek Taten commune, Ponhea Leu district, Kandal province.

The dead man has not yet been identified.

According to sources, before the incident, people went to put a net near the scene and suddenly found the body of a man floating in the river, and immediately returned to report to the authorities.

After receiving the report from the people, the local police also went to the scene and reported to the forensic experts, who said that the man died by drowning.

The body was handed over to the abbot for cremation in the pagoda of Wat Sovankiri on the same night. POST NEWS