Phnom Penh: A Toyota Prius car violated the traffic light and hit a Lexus, causing severe damage.

The incident happened at 1 am on September 22, 2021 near the Chinese Embassy along the corner of Mao Tse Tung Street and Street 173 in Sangkat Toul Tum Poung II, Khan Chamkarmon, Phnom Penh.

According to sources at the scene, before the accident, a white Toyota Prius with license plate Phnom Penh 2AP-5932 was seen traveling along Mao Tse Tung from west to east, violating traffic lights and overtaking recklessly. It collided with a white Lexus GS-300 with license plate Phnom Penh 2BB-2181 traveling along Street 173 from north to south in front, causing extensive damage.

After the incident, local authorities came down for both parties to coordinate. NKD