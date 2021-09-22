Phnom Penh: A man, driving drunk crashed into two drinks carts, and refused to stop. The car tried to escape into the area around the market, and hit a hairdresser’s house, causing further damage. The driver was given a beating by locals as he tried to run away. This incident happened at 11:15 pm on September 20, 2021 at the entrance behind Wat Than on Sothearos Street, Sangkat Tonle Bassac, Khan Chamkarmon.

Sources at the scene said that prior to the incident, the man was seen driving a black Corolla with license plate Phnom Penh 2H 8431 from Koh Pich towards Sothearos Road in an intoxicated state. The driver drove into the entrance of Wat Than, which does not allow cars and hit two carts selling drinks and two motorcycles, which were slightly damaged. The driver fled the scene, turned around and entered the market and crashed into the hairdresser’s house and damaged the door and some equipment.

The source added that when hit, the driver got out of the car and fled. He was chased and given a few punches and kicks before he was taken to a private clinic for treatment.

After the incident the car that caused the accident was measured and stored at the Office of the Land Traffic Police of the Phnom Penh Municipal Commission, waiting to be resolved when the driver has sobered up. KOHSANTEPHEAP