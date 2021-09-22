Phnom Penh: On September 22, 2021, the Phnom Penh Capital Administration issued another extension to the measures to prevent the spread of COVID.

The ‘high risk businesses’ (bars, clubs, massages, gyms, liquor stores etc.) and gatherings previously announced will run for another 14 days from September 24, 2021 to October 7, 2021 to fight and prevent the spread of COVID.

In Siem Reap, the curfew between 9pm and 3 am has been extended until October 5th, 2021, in the Province of Siem Reap. Nobody in the province (with certain exemptions) can leave the house between these hours from September 22 to the 5th October 2021. The ban on alcohol, gatherings and ‘high risk’ businesses also remains in place.

The current ‘zone’ lockdowns are a separate issue and announcements on them will be made at a later date.