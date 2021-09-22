Phnom Penh: The Ministry of Health issued the daily press release on the morning of September 22, 2021, confirming the discovery of 637 new positive cases of COVID-19 and 468 cases that were treated and the patients discharged. Another 14 deaths were reported.

At least 98 cases were reportedly imported, mostly from Thailand, with the other 539 classed as local infections, making around 85,415 since February 20 (with 98 imported- sources may vary slightly- another source changes wildly).

This brings the total number of cases to around 105,981 cases with 98,655 cases treated. The death toll has risen to by another 14 to 2,154.