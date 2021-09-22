Phnom Penh: Mr. Plang Sophal, Deputy Prosecutor and Spokesperson of the Phnom Penh Municipal Court, confirmed that after the prosecutor’s office opened an investigation into the case of a Chinese woman who drove a car and hit a pedestrian who died. Four more vehicles were also damaged in the incident. The unnamed Chinese driver has been charged with “negligent driving resulting in the death of another person under Article 85 of the Road Traffic Law.”

After the prosecution presented the case and sent it to the investigating judge, the decision was made to detain the accused in the prison on the evening of September 21, 2021.

The fatal accident occurred at 10:40 AM on September 19, 2021, in front of the Ministry of Rural Development, Monivong, Sangkat Boeung Trabek, Khan Chamkar Mon, Phnom Penh.

She was driving a white RANGE ROVER with license plate Phnom Penh 2AL-2013 along Monivong Blvd. in the direction from north to south at high speed and hit a pedestrian, causing his death at the scene. The car continued to turn and hit four cars parked on the side of the road, causing further damage. NKD