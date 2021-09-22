Phnom Penh: Three Chinese men drank wine to celebrate the mid-autumn moon festival at night, but in the morning, one of the three men was found dead at 6 am on September 22, in a house in New World Borey, Kambol, Snguon Pich Village, Sangkat Kantouk, Khan Kambol, Phnom Penh.

Local authorities said that GUO XIANBO, male, 52, was a Chinese national, and an employee of Nansing Company, staying at the house where the incident took place.–>

According to DONG WEN, a friend living with the victim, said, “The victim came to work and stay with me. For three days, the victim had high blood pressure. On the evening of September 21, 2021, the victim and I, along with three other Chinese friends, got drunk and went to bed. On the morning of September 22, 2021, I woke up and went to see the victim, only to find out that he was dead.”

According to the conclusion of the competent experts that “the victim died of high blood pressure.” The body was kept at Stung Meanchey pagoda.