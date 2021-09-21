Phnom Penh: Po Sen Chey District Unity Command cracked down on a KTV and Thon Veasna Mop Sras restaurant, which was open in violation of the Phnom Penh Capital Hall ban. Many men and women were detained.

The raid took place at 9:30 pm on September 20, 2021, along a concrete road in Prey Tear village, Sangkat Choam Chao III, Khan Por Senchey, Phnom Penh.

Sources said that warning have already been given to the owner of KTV Family and Thon Veasna Restaurant many times, but the owner of the above location did not follow the instructions and violated the ban on gathering set by Phnom Penh Capital Hall on the night of September 20.

After the arrest (edit) 43 men and women, the police contacted doctors from the Ministry of Health to come down and take samples for rapid COVID testing. The doctor found that 6 men and women had positive results for COVID infection.

The infected were taken to the treatment center, while the others were sent to the Police Inspectorate in Po Sen Chey district for questioning and legal action. CEN