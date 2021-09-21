Phnom Penh: Two suspects were arrested by the Meanchey District Armed Forces after and argument with a market trader led one to pull out a gun. No shots were fired, and the hapless duo were quickly beaten up by local people and the firearm was droped.

This surprising event happened at 6:50 pm on September 20, 2021 at Chamroeun Phal Market on Concrete Road, Sangkat Stung Meanchey II, Khan Meanchey, Phnom Penh.

The identities of the two suspects remain unknown.

According to a trader, first, one of the suspects went to ask for something in the market, but as the trader did not have an answer, the suspect beacame angry. He called a friend on a motorcycle, and when he arrived, the first man pulled out a gun and aimed it at a group of vendors who were sitting and selling on the stall. The pair were quickly attacked by a group of traders and the suspect dropped the gun from his hand and the other man tried to run away and was chased and also caught.

After detaining the two suspects, residents and market vendors contacted the military police to arrest the assailants, along with a pistol as evidence. POST NEWS