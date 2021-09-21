Phnom Penh: A suspect was arrested with more than 2 kg of drugs by the Anti-Drug Crime Department on September 18, 2021 at 15:30.

The suspect named En Socheat, male, 35 years old, Cambodian, was arrested on Street 4, House 39 (Borey Lim Chheang Hak), Sangkat Dangkor, Khan Dangkor, Phnom Penh.

Methamphetamine (ICE) weighing 668.39 grams and an unknown substance weighing 1646.57 g were seized, along with 3 gas pistols, a combat knife, scales and packaging equipment. NKD