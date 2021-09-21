Phnom Penh: At least one man died on the way to the hospital and two others were seriously injured after an ambulance collided with a Highlander, causing the Highlander to roll over.

The incident occurred at 11:20 pm on September 20, 2021, at the traffic light of Ang Taminh pagoda in front of Tela gas station along Street 2004 at right angles to concrete road in Kork Chambok village, Sangkat Chom Chao I, Khan Por Senchey, Phnom Penh.

The deceased was the driver of a Highlander named Roeung Saray, male, 42 years old, a land broker, born in Boeung Krachab Tbong village, Prek Tamak commune, Khsach Kandal district, Kandal province. The seriously injured were the driver of the ambulance and an unidentified passenger.

According to sources at the scene, before the incident, a man was seen driving a black Highlander with license plate Phnom Penh 2X-4505 traveling along the concrete road in a north-south direction when he reached the traffic light. A white ambulance of the Phnom Penh Capital Administration Department without a license plate, driven by a man and another man was traveling along Street 2004 in the direction from west to east, and hit the right side of the Highlander, causing the Highlander to spin around and collide with a light pole on the sidewalk. The Highlander driver was trapped in the car and seriously injured. An ambulance took him away, but unfortunately the victim died.

The driver of the ambulance and his passenger were seriously injured and taken to the hospital by ambulance.

After the incident, the local police arrived and contacted the professional police to measure the two vehicles and store them at the Land Traffic Office of the Phnom Penh Municipal Police, waiting for a legal settlement. NOKORWAT