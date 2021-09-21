Phnom Penh: The Ministry of Health issued the daily press release on the morning of September 21, 2021, confirming the discovery of 628 new positive cases of COVID-19 and 486 cases that were treated and the patients discharged. Another 17 deaths were reported.

At least 121 cases were reportedly imported, mostly from Thailand, with the other 507 classed as local infections, making around 84,874 since February 20 (with 121 imported- sources may vary slightly- another source changes wildly).

This brings the total number of cases to around 105,344 cases with 98,186 cases treated. The death toll has risen to by another 17 to 2,140.