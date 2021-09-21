Phnom Penh: A Chinese woman driving a Range Rove, hit a dead pedestrian and then crashed into four more cars was in court on the morning of September 21, 2021.

The fatal accident occurred at 10:40 AM on September 19, 2021, in front of the Ministry of Rural Development, Monivong, Sangkat Boeung Trabek, Khan Chamkar Mon, Phnom Penh.

She was driving a white RANGE ROVER with license plate Phnom Penh 2AL-2013 along Monivong Blvd. in the direction from north to south at high speed and hit a pedestrian, causing his death at the scene. The car continued to turn and hit four cars parked on the side of the road, causing further damage.

After the incident, the local police arrived at the scene, cooperated with the professional police to measure the car and detained the female driver at the Land Traffic Office of the Phnom Penh Municipal Police, waiting for a legal settlement.

The Chinese woman, who has not been named in the source, is currently under investigation by prosecutors. NOKORWAT