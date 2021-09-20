Phnom Penh: On the night of September 19, 2021, there were two fires in Phnom Penh, causing damage to a large number of properties, and one person died.

The first case occurred at around 10 pm on Sunday, September 19, 2021, in Group 31, Village 3, Sangkat Srah Chak, Khan Daun Penh, Phnom Penh. The fire destroyed four wooden houses, zinc roofing and some appliances, but did not spread to neighboring houses. Authorities used about 20 fire trucks and about 30 water trucks to put out the blaze at about 11:30 p.m. Authorities are investigating the cause.

The second case occurred at around 12 midnight on Monday, September 20, 2021 on the road of Damnak Thom 4, Sangkat Stung Meanchey II, Khan Meanchey, Phnom Penh, causing the death of a person. The fire broke out in a house measuring 8 by 15 meters.

According to the police report, the house was owned by Ros Hemya, a 30-year-old female. The fire was caused an act of suicide. ANN