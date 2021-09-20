Siem Reap Province: A drunken husband hacked his wife to death at 4 pm on September 19, 2021 at Prey Toteung village, Lveang Russey commune, Chi Kreng district, Siem Reap province.

Siem Reap provincial authorities told the Siem Reap Post that the murder was caused by a 32-year-old man named Chhem Tok, who used an ax to cut his wife, 27-year-old San Chan, who lived with him. The woman was struck behind the head and under the left ear, which caused death at the scene.

Police said that after the attack, the suspect ran out of the house and met another person at the house next door, and tried to hit them, but they escaped. Then Khean Sokhan, a female, 30 was also attacked causing severe injuries. A man Kien Chat, 34 years old, rushed to help and was also cut by the suspect, who disappeared, still with his ax in his hand.

The two injured were taken to Siem Reap Provincial Hospital. According to the authorities, the cause of this case was caused after the perpetrator got drunk and had a verbal conflict with his wife. Authorities are searching for the suspect. SRP

UPDATE: At 10:00 AM on September 20, the suspect was found dead after he committed suicide by hanging in a tree in a forest about 500 meters west of the victim’s house in Prey Toteung village, Lueng Russey commune, Chi Kreng district, Siem Reap province.