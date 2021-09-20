Poipet: For the past two days, from September 19th to the 20th, the rainfall has been heavy, causing all the infrastructure, especially the main roads in Poipet City to be inundated with water.

Now people living along the Cambodian-Thai border are being evacuated by the authorities from Tuol Sovath gradually. The PEM police force also participated in rescuing citizens.

Officers from the 51st Brigade in Banteay Meanchey province, along with several officers, were spotted rescuing residents along the Cambodian-Thai border, as water rises. They are being taken to a safe haven that the authorities have already prepared.

National Road No. 5, is completely flooded for around 200m at Palilei 2 Village, Poipet Sangkat. Poipet, Banteay Meanchey province, and almost 90% of the small and large concrete roads have also been flooded, but the authorities have not yet clarified.

The evacuation of people in each village is not yet complete, while the mayor of Poipet has not yet clarified the exact details. KPT