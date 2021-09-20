Phnom Penh: The Ministry of Health issued the daily press release on the morning of September 19, 2021, confirming the discovery of 622 new positive cases of COVID-19 and 473 cases that were treated and the patients discharged. Another 14 deaths were reported.

At least 178 cases were reportedly imported, mostly from Thailand, with the other 444 classed as local infections, making around 84,367 since February 20 (with 178 imported- sources may vary slightly- another source changes wildly).

This brings the total number of cases to around 104,716 cases with 97,700 cases treated. The death toll has risen to by another 14 to 2,123.