Phnom Penh: According a report, a man met female suspect on Facebook and they met to have a drink together. The woman then borrowed the man’s motorbike to go and buy some meat, and then disappeared for more than 10 days until the victim found her and immediately complained to the authorities at 1 o’clock in the morning on September 20, 2021 at the police station in Sangkat Choam Chao III in Khan Por Senchey, Phnom Penh.

According to the report, the suspect, Poun Rachana, a 22-year-old female with an unspecified occupation, was staying in a rented room in Prey Tea village, Choam Chao III commune, Khan Por Senchey, Phnom Penh. The victim was named as On Morn, male, 29 years old, residing in Toul Pong Village, Sangkat Choam Chao I, Khan Por Senchey, Phnom Penh. Phnom Penh. The motorcycle that was stolen was a black 2016 Dream Series with license plate Phnom Penh 1FP-1727.

According to the victim, before the incident on September 3, 2021 at 1.10 pm, the victim contacted the suspect woman via Facebook and came to have a drink at a friend’s house in Prey Tea 2 village, Choam Chao III commune, Por Sen Chey district.

He continued that when the female suspect borrowed his motorcycle, she said she would go buy meat to eat, but she never returned.

After the lady and motorcycle went missing, the victim went to file a complaint at the Choam Chao police station. Then, at 1 am on September 20, 2021, the victim saw the woman walking around Chak Chrouk village, Sangkat Samrong Krom, Khan Por Sen Chey, and the victim brought her to the police station at Sangkat Choam Chao III for questioning by the authorities.

After questioning the police, the suspect confessed to the theft and said the motorcycle was given to another boyfriend to pawn for $ 300, but that boyfriend was now uncontactable. The suspect said she would reimburse the victim with the help of her mother. The victim waited for the suspect’s mother for many hours but she did not show up.

After the incident, the police also built a case and sent the female suspect to Po Sen Chey district to deal with legal procedures. KOHSANTEPHEAP