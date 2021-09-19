Phnom Penh: (Preliminary information) There are reports of a Range Rover hitting a central road divider at 7:20 pm on September 19, 2021, in Sangkat Boeung Kak I, Khan Toul Kork, Phnom Penh Phnom Penh.

The Range Rover with license plate 2AG-0097 was badly damaged and lost a wheel in the collision.

People are believed to have been injured in the crash.



After the incident, the authorities arrived at the location and measured the scene. Updates to follow. POST NEWS