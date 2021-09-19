Phnom Penh: (Preliminary information) At 11:10 a.m. on September 19, 2021, a Range Rover crashed, causing three vehicles to be damaged and a man to die immediately at the scene. The car was stopped by police along Monivong Blvd. in Sangkat Boeung Trabek, Khan Chamkarmon, Phnom Penh.

The white Range Rover with license plate Phnom Penh 2Al-2013 was driven by a young woman, who was sent to the Boeung Trabek Sangkat Administrative Police Station.



The victim was a 30-year-old man who suffered fatal head injuries. Updates to follow. POST NEWS