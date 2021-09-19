Phnom Penh: The Ministry of Health issued the daily press release on the morning of September 18, 2021, confirming the discovery of 612 new positive cases of COVID-19 and 460 cases that were treated and the patients discharged. Another 13 deaths were reported.

At least 78 cases were reportedly imported, mostly from Thailand, with the other 534 classed as local infections, making around 83,923 since February 20 (with 78 imported- sources may vary slightly- another source changes wildly).

This brings the total number of cases to around 104,094 cases with 97,227 cases treated. The death toll has risen to by another 13 to 2,109.