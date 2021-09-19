Kep Province: A group of youths riding 9 motorbikes from Phnom Penh and other provinceswere arrested by the intervention force in cooperation with the Coast Guard under the command of Major General Sambath Sothea, Kep Provincial Police Commissioner on the night of September 18, 2021.

The gang had gathered to drink, violating health measures and began setting off fireworks, causing panic and disrupting public order at the Kep beach resort.

After the arrests, they were taken to the provincial police commissioner to educate them, make a contract to stop gathering, drinking and a call was made to their parents to ensure that they continue their education at home. PPTIMES