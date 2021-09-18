Phnom Penh: A man was driving a tuk-tuk trailer very quickly, could not brake, and hit a luxury car, causing the motorcyclist to fall and collide with the car, seriously injuring him.



The accident happened at 8:30 pm on September 17, 2021 along National Road 6 in Sangkat Prek Leap, Khan Chroy Changva, Phnom Penh.



Sources from the police at the scene said that before the incident, he saw a woman driving a white Porsche with license plate Phnom Penh 2AV-7392 along National Road 6 in the direction from west to east medium speed



At the scene, the car turned left into a borey, but suddenly a man driving a motorcycle trailer without a license plate traveling at high speed hit the Porsche in the middle of the right door. The motorcyclist was seriously injured and was taken to the hospital by ambulance. The car driver escaped into Borey Bat.



After the incident, the local police, in cooperation with the traffic police, came down to measure and record the motorbike and car to be stored at the Chroy Changva District Police Inspectorate, waiting for both parties to come and settle later. NKD