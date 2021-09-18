Kandal: A man died in a traffic incident on Friday September 17, 2021 at 18:30, there was a traffic accident between a motorbike, a tuk tuk collided with a cow at the front entrance of the Savimex Thun Bunthay gas station in Prek Samrong 3 Village, Sangkat Takhmao, Takhmao City, Kandal Province.

A tuk-tuk with license plate number 1X-1477, driven by Son Tech Song, male, 31 years old, living in Svay Tani village, Prek Ta Kong commune, Saang district, Kandal province was leaving Phnom Penh Neak Meas Marketto return home in Saang District, traveling along National Road 21 in a north-south direction. He collided with a cow crossing the road and was seriously injured and then died. His relatives took his body for a traditional ceremony.

After the incident, the authorities came down to inspect and measure the scene for legal procedures. POST NEWS