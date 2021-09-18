Phnom Penh: Seven men and women- staff and illegal fishing game players were netted in a police raid at the Jin Sumao Center near Hang Koh Pich Bridge in Tonle Bassac Sangkat, Chamkar Mon District.

They were arrested by police at 10:20 pm on September 17, 2021.



According to the source, this location has been secretly playing fishing games for a long time. On the night of September 17th, the forces of Chamkar Mon District Unity Command cracked down and arrested 7 men and women and sent them to Chamkar Mon District Police Inspectorate to follow legal procedures.

The evidence- including fish game tables were temporarily locked away by the authorities.



It should also be noted that this fishing game site is not only illegal, but also in violation of the COVID rules set by the Phnom Penh Capital Administration. NKD