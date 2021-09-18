Phnom Penh: On September 18, 2021, at 3:30 AM, the Boeung Keng Kang 3 Administrative Police Force, in cooperation with the victim, arrested a suspect for stealing a motorcycle in front of house No. 26. Street 348, Group 38, Village 3, Sangkat Boeung Keng Kang 3, Khan Boeung Keng Kang, Phnom Penh.

The suspect’s name is Kol Sokun, alias Pich, male, 26 years old, Khmer, from Sangkat Tonle Bassac, Khan Chamkarmon, Occupation is not real (contains drugs). The victim’ was named as Pech Haitong, male, 20 years old, Khmer, residence: Tuol Krabao village, Koki commune, Kien Svay district, Kandal province, a student.

A red and white CRF motorcycle with license plate Phnom Penh 1IT.6089 was recovered.

On September 18, 2021, at 3:30 AM, the suspect stole the CRF on National Road No. 1, Tuol Krabao Village, Kien Svay District, Kandal Province. After the victim searched his GPS, he cooperated with the local authorities of Boeung Keng Kang 3 Administrative Police Station to go to the location and detain the suspect, who was brought for questioning.

Currently, the suspect is being detained by the police at the Boeung Keng Kang District Police Inspectorate to wait for the Kandal provincial authorities to accept and build a case for further legal proceedings. POST NEWS