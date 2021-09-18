Phnom Penh: The Ministry of Health issued the daily press release on the morning of September 18, 2021, confirming the discovery of 648 new positive cases of COVID-19 and 492 cases that were treated and the patients discharged. Another 7 deaths were reported.

At least 160 cases were reportedly imported, mostly from Thailand, with the other 488 classed as local infections, making around 83,389 since February 20 (with 160 imported- sources may vary slightly- another source changes wildly).

This brings the total number of cases to around 103,482 cases with 96,767 cases treated. The death toll has risen to by another 7 to 2,096.

*Note- province reports seem to have disappeared