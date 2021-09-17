Phnom Penh: A man riding a motorbike at high speed hit a car that was stopping the traffic light from behind, causing the motorcyclist to smash the rear windshield and cause damages. The incident occurred at 9:30 pm on September 16, 2021 at the traffic light of Toek Laak 3 along Street 182 at right angles to Street 253 in Sangkat Toek Laak III, Khan Toul Kork, Phnom Penh.

According to sources at the scene, before the incident, a group of men and women were seen driving a Volvo with license plate Phnom Penh 2BP-5599 along Street 182 from west to east. At right angles to Street 253, the car stopped to wait for the traffic light, when a man driving a white PCX motorcycle with license plate Phnom Penh 1GY-3091 came from behind at high speed and hit the Volvo.

After the incident, the victim on the motorcycle was taken by his family to the hospital for treatment. Then, the local authorities came down and asked the motorcycle representatives to coordinate with the car owners, and the motorcycle side paid $ 1,800 to the car side to end the story. NKD