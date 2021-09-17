Business & Property FEATURED Latest Tourism 

Siem Reap City ‘Red Zones’ Confirmed

Siem Reap: An administrative decision has set a “red zone” in the neighborhoods for one week.

Please forgive the translations if not correct- neighborhoods appear to be:

Sla Kram, Svay Dankum, Kouk Chak, Chreav, Ta Vean village (Sala Kamreuk commune) and Prey Thum / Srangae villages in Srangae commune.

According to the decision of Siem Reap Provincial Hall dated September 17, 2021, these areas of city will be closed from 13:00 on September 17 to September 23, 2021, in order to ensure the effective control of the spread of COVID-19, or until a new decision is issued.

Previous ‘Red Zone’ placements have prohibited all businesses, and the leaving of homes with a few exceptions including medical emergencies. RASMEI

