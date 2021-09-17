Reports Of Almost 200 Chinese Arrested In PP ‘Spinach Farms’
Phnom Penh: According to Chinese language media (as yet unconfirmed) from September 16 to 17, Cambodian and Chinese police launched a joint operation near Hanoi Road, Sen Sok District , Phnom Penh, arresting nearly 200 Chinese Taiwanese and Vietnamese nationals.
It is understood that the Chinese police and the Cambodian police raided 3 criminal operations inside a business park, detained nearly 200 suspects suspected of telecoms/internet fraud at the scene, and seized a large number computers.
Currently, the Chinese and Cambodian police are interrogating the suspects to learn more.
Updates to follow. 58c