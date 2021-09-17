Phnom Penh: A man drove a Ford car at high speed, lacked caution, and hit a flower garden-cum-divider, causing damage. Fortunately, no one was injured.

The accident also happened at 1:50 AM on September 17, 2021, along Borey Angkor Street in Sangkat Tuol Sangker II, Khan Russey Keo, Phnom Penh.

According to a security guard at the scene, before the incident, he saw a man driving a white Ford car with license plate Phnom Penh 2BC-6295 from the Camko roundabout into the road of Borey Angkor and hit the flower garden, causing minor damage, while the car broke the front wheel and got stuck. The security guard reported to the upper level to come down and stop the car owner immediately.

After the incident, the local authorities of Russey Keo district arrived and checked, with the vehicle causing the accident, and after negotiating to pay the damages, ended the story at the scene, then called a crane to take the car away to repair.